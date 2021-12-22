Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

