Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,599,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,462,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after purchasing an additional 708,029 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

