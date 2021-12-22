Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.88. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 144,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

