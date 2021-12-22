Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 1,638 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96.

DLB opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

