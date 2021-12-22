MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $445.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $445.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,707. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $601.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.