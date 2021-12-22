Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of MKFG opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48. Markforged has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the second quarter worth $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

