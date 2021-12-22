Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 185,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth $9,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.