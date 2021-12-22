Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 49,096 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Provides banking services

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.