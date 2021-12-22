Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.27 Million in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

