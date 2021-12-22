Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.