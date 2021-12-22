Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

VICR opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

