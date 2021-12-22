Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.33 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 92,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

