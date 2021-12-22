Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Mason Industrial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

