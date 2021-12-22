Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $818.67 Million

Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $818.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $828.90 million and the lowest is $814.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $131.08. 22,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,820. Match Group has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

