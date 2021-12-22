Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

