Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOVL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FOVL opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25.

