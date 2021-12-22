Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $8.63

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $7.27. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 619 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $521.65 million, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

