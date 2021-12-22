Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.80. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth $14,065,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.