Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1,407.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 547% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.56 or 0.98931170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00056588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00279276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.23 or 0.00420934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00142601 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.