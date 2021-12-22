MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

MXL opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -479.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

