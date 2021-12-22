McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

