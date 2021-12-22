McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,350 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.7% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 180,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,321,277. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.