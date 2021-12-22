Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 985 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $244.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.