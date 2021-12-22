Meme (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00274914 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016931 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000184 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

