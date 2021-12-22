Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,204 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $364,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $929.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.25 and a 200 day moving average of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

