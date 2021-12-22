Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lowered by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,571.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,511.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,479.31. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

