MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

