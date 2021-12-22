Micah Chen Sells 5,037 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Willdan Group stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.28. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

