Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE EW opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.