Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EW opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

