Michael D. Sieger Sells 13,038 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:PGR opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $91,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.