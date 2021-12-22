Michael D. Sieger Sells 13,038 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PGR opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $91,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

