Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 9,531,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,048,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.83 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

