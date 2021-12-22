Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.85

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.85 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.68). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.69), with a volume of 41,856 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £121.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.81.

In related news, insider Paula Hay Plumb acquired 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £21,798 ($28,799.05).

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

