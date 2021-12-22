Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.85-$2.05 EPS.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,975. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.