Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

