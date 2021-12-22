Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,584 shares of company stock worth $1,638,035 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.