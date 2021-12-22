Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.