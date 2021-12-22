Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 201,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 279,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,723,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,882 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

