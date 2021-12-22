Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.18. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

