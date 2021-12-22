Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$27.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

MI.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.65. 81,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,965. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.08.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

