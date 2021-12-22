Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

