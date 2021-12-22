Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

INTU stock opened at $621.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

