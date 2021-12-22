Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790,600 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,070,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.