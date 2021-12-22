Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $487.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $496.96. The stock has a market cap of $458.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

