Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,969,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.34. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

