Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 5,616 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.44. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

