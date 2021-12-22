Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,481 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

SUSC stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

