Missfresh Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 22nd (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh’s (NYSE:MF) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Missfresh had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $273,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have commented on MF. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

NYSE:MF opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. Missfresh has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,432,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,354,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Missfresh by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 925,581 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

