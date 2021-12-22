Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Down 9.5%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 11,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 576,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,432,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,354,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Missfresh by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,581 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

