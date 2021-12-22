Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several analysts have commented on MCW shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 139,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

