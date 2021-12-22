Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 302 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.48 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

